85 media attacks since 2016 – groups

A total of 85 cases of attacks and threats against the media have been recorded since President Rodrigo Duterte took office, media groups said during the celebration of World Press Freedom Day.

“In his first 22 months in power, Mr. Duterte has earned the dubious honor of logging 85 various cases of attacks and threats on these dual values that the Constitution upholds as inalienable rights of the citizens,” the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR), National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP), and the Philippine Press Institute (PPI) said in a joint report on Thursday.

The cases reported from June 30, 2016 to May 1, 2018 include the killing of nine journalists, filing of 16 libel cases, 14 cases of online harassment, 11 death threats, six slay attempts, six harassment cases, five cases of intimidation, and four cases of website attack.

Other incidents include revoked registration or denied franchise renewal, verbal abuse, and police surveillance of journalists and media agencies.

Of these cases, 57 were recorded in Luzon, 17 in Visayas, and 10 in Mindanao.

Journalists slain under the Duterte administration were Apolinario Suan, Marlon Muyco, Leo Diaz, Larry Que, Joaquin Briones, Chris Lozada, Mario Contaoi, Rudy Alicaway, and Edmund Sestoso.

The CMFR recorded nine media killings during the first 22 months of the presidency of Benigno Aquino 3rd.

“Attacks on press freedom diminish not just the news media. These weaken the capacity of the news media to sustain the people’s unfettered exchange of ideas about public issues,” the report said.

“Whoever is president, the paramount duty of a free press in a democracy is to defend and uphold the people’s right to know, with unqualified courage and unity,” the press groups said. Glee Jalea