85 tech-voc schools in hot water

AT least 85 technical vocational institutions (TVIs) nationwide are in “hot water” after they were found to have violated the implementing guidelines enforcing the scholarship programs of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

The National Inspectorate for Scholarship Programs (NISP) found possible corrupt practices among technical-vocational (tech-voc) institutions and training centers with registered Tesda courses from 2017 up to the present.

Tesda Director General Guiling Mamondiong created a separate validation committee to further investigate the alleged violations of the 85 TVIs. He also sought the immediate cancellation of these TVIs’ certificates of program registration and the filing of appropriate charges against them should the initial findings be confirmed.

“The Validation Committee is tasked to verify the findings of the National Inspectorate for the Scholarship (NISP) starting April 16, 2018 to April 30, 2018 and shall submit a report thereto with its recommendation on May 07, 2018,” Mamondiong said.

The five-man committee is led by Director Angelina Carreon.

The NISP Project Team under Director John Simborios recommended the closure of 43 TVIs and the cancellation of Tesda program registration for 42 others.

Of those recommended for closure, four are located in the National Capital Region (NCR); two in Cordillera Region, 21 in Region 3, 12 in Region 4-A, three in Region 10, and one in Region 1.

Tesda said 467 TVIs will also undergo “spot inspection” to determine their compliance with the implementation guidelines of the scholarship program.

The violations committed by the TVIs include hard-to-locate or erroneous school addresses; unreported change of location; unauthorized collection of fees; no students in attendance; and unreported closure of the program or training center.

On February 1, 2017, Mamondiong formed the NISP to ensure that government funds for the scholarship program channeled through private vocational training centers are being utilized in accordance with the rules of Tesda.