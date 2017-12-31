86 firecracker injuries recorded in countdown to New Year, still lower than 2016–DoH

THE Department of Health (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau has recorded 86 firecracker injuries in the countdown to the New Year, still 47 percent lower in the same period of 2016.

The cases recorded by sentinel hospital since the start of the monitoring on December 21, included 44 from Metro Manila.

Of that number, 25 came from Manila; four from Mandaluyong, Quezon City and Valenzuela; three from Pasig; two from Las Piñas; and one each from Navotas and Taguig.

Western Visayas has recorded 11 cases; Bicol Region with nine; and Central Visayas with six.

This was 76 cases or 47 percent lower than the 162 reported for the same period in 2016 and 60 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

As of posting time, there have been no recorded deaths, fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries.

Majority of 82 of the cases were males with ages ranging from 11 months to 62 years old. Sixty-six were active users.

Seventy of the cases were blast injuries without amputation, 14 having eye injuries and four cases involving amputation due to blast injury.

Illegal firecracker “Piccolo” remains as the top source of these injuries at 54. Others are “Boga,” “5-Star,” “Bazooka,” and “Triangle.”

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd encouraged the public to join community-based fireworks displays to minimize injuries.

“It is best to coordinate with local officials in your barangay (village) to identify the designated public fireworks display in your area to avoid injuries arising from exploding fireworks or firecrackers,” Duque said.

“Fireworks injuries are preventable. Safe and secured public display of fireworks is one alternative to reducing injuries and deaths,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued on June 20 Executive Order 28, which limits the use of fireworks to community displays to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties. KENNETH HERNANDEZ