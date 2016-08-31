897 drug suspects killed since July 1

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said 897 drug suspects have been killed in intensified police operations since July 1, 2016.

During the same period, 15 police officers were also shot dead, a report released on Tuesday by the PNP National Operations Center (NOC) said.

The PNP report said among those killed were a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection, an elected government official, and a foreigner.

Metro Manila had the highest drug death toll with 221 killed—214 of civilians and six policemen. It has followed by Central Luzon with 204 drug suspects killed and Southern Tagalog region, 89. The region is composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

However, figures released by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday showed that at least 267 drug suspects were killed by the police in Metro Manila during the past two months.

The Manila Police District reported the highest toll at 105, followed by Quezon City Police District, 59, Northern Police District, 53, Southern Police District, 35, and Eastern Police District (EPD), 15.

Nationwide, Central Visayas had the fourth biggest death toll with 79 drug suspects killed, followed by Region 12 with 51, Bicol Region, 34 and Ilocos Region, 27.

The police report said 30 drug suspects, mostly civilians, were killed in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). In Western Mindanao, 29 drug suspects were killed, 25 in Eastern Visayas, 16 in Northern Mindanao, 15 in Negros Island, nine in Western Visayas and nine in Cagayan Valley region.

The PNP-NOC said seven drug suspects were killed in the Cordillera Autonomous Region and three in Mimaropa region during the said period.

Also during the period, 12,920 drug suspects were arrested in anti-drug operations. Of this number, 12, 853 were civilians, 13 were policemen, 10 were elected government officials and 10 were military personnel.

Southern Tagalog had the highest number of arrested drug suspects—2,025.

In Metro Manila, 1,947 were arrested and in Central Luzon, 1,732.

The NCRPO said in its report that at least 2,756 users and 760 pushers were put behind bars under Oplan Tokhang where police knock on the house of suspected drug users and pushers and ask them to surrender.

As of July 30, 11,943 drug suspects were in the NCRPO watchlist. The report said 5,442 had surrendered, 741 were arrested and 106 were killed.