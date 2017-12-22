8990 eyes P21-B sales from Urban Deca Homes

MASS housing developer 8990 Holdings, Inc. expects to generate P21 billion in sales from Urban Deca Homes Manila, touted as its largest project so far.

The project, currently under construction, is a 13-tower development in an 8.4-hectare property in Tondo, Manila.

Eight buildings have been constructed and two more are on the rise. The company has allocated P8 billion over the next three years for its completion.

Urban Deca Homes Manila will deliver a total of 13,000 units to homebuyers at prices ranging from P1.3 million to P1.9 million each unit.

“We’ve proven that the moment buildings are already put up, sales performance increases as well. Once our buyers saw that the buildings are already nearing completion, we noticed a steady increase in our sales,” 8990 incoming president Willie Uy said.

“This will definitely keep our brokers very busy this Christmas season,” he added.

A commercial establishment called Deca Mall will rise beside the residential development, which will cater to its property buyers as well as to residents nearby. The total gross floor area is around 18,000 square meters (sqm), excluding the residential project, while the gross leasable area is 21,000 sqm.

Deca Mall will feature a supermarket, department store, casual dining services, banks, home appliances, computer gadgets and active lifestyle outlets, a boutique, bookstore, and 181 parking slots.

“We are very excited about this project. You see, Tondo has such a tightly knit community and the people who grew up there prefer to stay there. It is also attractive to entrepreneurs and employees who have businesses and work in the surrounding areas such as the Caloocan-Malabon-Navotas- Valenzuela region and surrounding areas of Manila including Divisoria, Sta Cruz and Ermita. But you don’t see that many developments in the area that would accommodate the high demand for housing,” Uy said.

This makes Tondo ripe for redevelopment, he said. “One can only imagine how much the landscape of Tondo would change in the next five years,” Uy added.