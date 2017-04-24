8990 takes lead in Mactan mass housing projects

AFFORDABLE housing developer 8990 Holdings, Inc. said on Sunday it has taken the lead in mass housing developments in the country through two of its biggest projects in the Visayas, DECA Home Mactan Prime and Urban DECA Homes Mactan, which are worth a combined P7 billion.

“These two projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2023,” 8990 said in a statement.

DECA Homes Mactan Prime is situated within a 30-hectare property and has an estimated project value of P4.2 billion.

Once completed, the gated community will provide a total of 3,507 home units with a community gathering area and 16,000 square meters (sqm) of commercial space.

Urban DECA Homes Mactan, on the other hand, is a 15-hectare property with a project value of P6.5 billion. It will house mid-rise buildings with a total of 6,828 units upon completion.

The property offers studio and two-bedroom units “and paves the way for working professionals and start-up families to own their condominium units easily accessible to the city center.”

“Our projects in Cebu are a testament to our commitment to providing decent homes to the Filipino at an affordable price,” 8990 Holdings President and CEO Januario Jesus Atencio 3rd said.

DECA Homes Mactan Prime and Urban DECA Homes Mactan, combined, account for close to 70 percent of the company’s current pipeline in Cebu.

8990 Holdings is a real estate firm engaged in the development of low-cost mass housing and mid-income housing units.