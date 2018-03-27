8990 targets over 15K rooms by 2020

MASS HOUSING developer 8990 Holdings, Inc. is targeting to deliver more than 15,000 rooms under its residential portfolio by 2020 with the ongoing construction of two huge residential projects.

8990 told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday that construction of the P8-billion Urban Deca Homes Manila in Tondo and the P850-million Urban Deca Homes Campville in Muntinlupa City is currently under way.

The Tondo project will offer 13 residential towers, 10 of which are in different stages of construction.

The 13 towers will offer a total of 13,112 units, with selling prices ranging from P1.3 million to P1.9 million per unit. All in all, 8990 aims to rack up P21 billion in sales from this project upon completion.

The development in Tondo—touted as the company’s biggest project so far—is expected to be completed in 2020.

Urban Deca Campville, on the other hand, consists of 12 four-story condominium buildings which will bring to the property market a total of 1,024 units. The project was originally targeted for completion last year.

The Campville condominium complex will have elevators, a multipurpose hall, a swimming pool, basketball court, children’s park as well as parking for 139 vehicles and 147 motorcycles. The project will cater to business process outsourcing (BPO) workers in the Alabang area and overseas Filipino workers who wish to own a residence in the said area.

Urban Deca Towers Edsa

Meanwhile, the company’s other condominium project along Epifanio Delos Santos Ave., called Urban Deca Towers Edsa (UDT Edsa) has been completed and fully sold just 21 months upon construction.

“The fast take-up of the units convinced us to continue development of these types of units along major thoroughfares,” 8990 President Willibaldo Uy said.

“I believe micro-condos will be the norm rather than the exception in the future, especially in larger cities such as Metro Manila. Higher home prices have resulted in people moving outside of the Metro and end up travelling more than two hours to where they work,” Uy said.

“What we have done is provide students and workers with a home during the weekdays.

What they typically would spend in renting a dorm or commuting is enough to cover their monthly amortization. UDT-Edsa not only creates work-life balance but also allows our buyers to own an asset in the heart of the city,” he added.

UDT Edsa started turning over units in the third quarter of 2017. To date, a total of 445 units are already occupied, with turnover activities still ongoing. Amenities include a food court, a convenience store and a self-service laundromat.

8990 is the country’s leading mass property developer based on the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board’s total number of units produced.