8990 turns over house and lot to Diaz

Mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc. formally turned over a house and lot unit in Pampanga to Filipino Olympic Silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, as her reward for ending the Philippines’ 20-year medal drought in the Olympics.

In a statement released Thursday, 8990 said it has awarded Diaz with a corner house and lot at Deca Clark Resort and Residences in Angeles City earlier this month.

Last August, Diaz won a silver medal in the women’s 53-kg division during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 8990 management earlier announced that it has signed an agreement with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to reward Filipino medallists in the Rio Olympics.

Under the agreement, 8990 committed to award house and lot packages to medalists in the Rio Olympics, and cash tokens of P10,000 each to the Filipino delegates in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In September, the company said that it would award Diaz with a one-storey house and lot unit on a 53 square meter lot in its Pampanga project. The said property is estimated at P450,000.

Besides the house and lot package, the street fronting the Filipina weightlifter’s home was also named after her.

“The publicly listed mass housing company also named the street fronting her unit after her to pay tribute to her achievements in the said Olympics,” 8990 said.

Present during the turnover of the unit earlier this month were 8990 Chief Operating Officer Willy Uy and 8990 Assistant General Manager Nicolas Cruz.

“We believe that sports develop discipline, we just don’t build houses for families but we also aim to make their lives better,” Atencio said in a statement.

Catherine Talavera