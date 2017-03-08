8990’s Atencio now Italpinas board member

LISTED Italian-Filipino property developer Italpinas Development Corp. (IDC) announced on Tuesday that Januario Jesus Gregorio “JJ” B. Atencio 3rd, president and chief executive officer of mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc., has joined its board of directors.

IDC said that Atencio, who joined its board last March 1, would add value to IDC and help the company become one of the leading players in the real estate sector.

Atencio was a former president and chairman of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) from 2002 to 2004 and a private sector representative of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) from 2011 to 2016.

Incorporated in January 2009 and formerly Italpinas Euroasian Design and Eco-Development Corp., IDC focuses on architectural design and environmentally sustainable developments as observed in its initial project, the Primavera Residences.

It is a joint venture firm between Italian architect Romolo Valentino Nati and Filipino lawyer Jose D. Leviste 3rd with his father Jose P. Leviste Jr., teaming up to establish sustainable developments in the Philippines.