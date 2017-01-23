89th Oscar nominees announced tonight

Direct from Hollywood, cable channel HBO will air the announcement of nominees to the 89th Academy Awards (Oscars) live at 9 p.m. across multiple screens on TV and connected mobile devices. The broadcast will include red carpet exclusives and backstage interviews.

Several Oscar-winning and nominated Academy members including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe will join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 24 Award Categories for this year’s Oscars.

To be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood on February 27, the 89th Oscars’ host will be Late Night talk show host, producer and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel.