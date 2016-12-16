8th Pangasinan Open Chess tourney unfolds Dec.17

LINGAYEN,, Pangasinan: Hundreds of rated and non-rated chess players from Pangasinan and adjacent provinces and cities will see action in the 8th Pangasinan Open Chess Festival which kicks off December 17 to 18 at the Pangasinan Training and Development Center here.

The open chess tournament, including a separate tournament for 14-year olds and below, are being sponsored by the Pangasinan provincial government in cooperation with the Pangasinan Chess League.

Governor Amado Espino 3rd will open the tournament at 9 a.m. today and will award the prizes to the winners in the afternoon of Sunday.

Pangasinan Chess League President Juan Vicente Sison said rated players including international masters have confirmed their participation to the tournament.

Up for grabs in the open chess tournament are the championship trophies and pot prizes amounting to P25,000 for the open category and P10,000 for the 14-years old and below. First to fourth runners-up will each receive cash prizes ranging from P8,000–P20,000 (open category) and P3,000–P8,000 (14-year old and below).

Cash prizes will also be given to other runners-up.

Medals and cash prizes will also be given to category awardees — top local player, top female player, top senior player (60 year-old and below), top score and youngest participant.

