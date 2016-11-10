8th suspect in Davao blast yields

A MEMBER of a terrorist group in southern Mindanao tagged as among the suspects in the September 2, 2016 Davao City night market bombing that killed 15 people and injured dozens gave up to authorities on Thursday.

The surrender of Jerico Javier de Roma alias Kokoy, a resident of Mandanas Compound, RH10, Cotabato City, brought to eight the number of Davao blast suspects in government custody.

The military said there were more than a dozen people involved in the incident.

Col. Benjamin Hao, Army spokesman, said de Roma, 25, is a member of Dawah Islamiyah Fi Lanao Cotabato Chapter (Maute Group).

The suspect was the driver of the group that detonated the bomb, leaving 15 persons dead and 70 others wounded.

The military earlier arrested TJ Tagadaya Macabalang, Wendel Apostol Facturan and Musali Mustapha.

In a follow-up operation, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency arrested Mohammad Lalaog Chenikandiyil alias Datu Boi; Jackson Mangulamas Usi alias Abu Mansor/Jam; Zack Villanueva Lopez alias Haron; and Ansan Abdulla Mamasapano alias Abu Hamsa.

The military had claimed that the group was allegedly planning to stage bombings in other parts of Mindanao similar to the Davao City night market blast.

The group allegedly targeted areas in Mindanao, Maguindanao or Davao.

The planned bombings, Hao said, was revealed by the intelligence community and “other sources.”

“Everything is possible because these are terrorist groups. But just the same, our job is to make sure to stop them from their plans. But those are possible plans,” he pointed out.