9-Ball champ Centeno to defend title

Promising cue artist Chezka Centeno will begin her title-retention bid in the prestigious 2017 Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship at the Taipei Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Centeno, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, is in Group A along with former world champion Jasmin Ouschan of Austria, Kristina Tkach of Russia, and Liu Shin-Mei and Wu Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan.

The 17-year-old Centeno opens her campaign against Ouschan before playing Tkach, Liu and Wu.

Two-time Women’s World Ten-Ball champion Rubilen Amit will be playing in Group E against Han Yu of China, Hsieh Yu-Wen of Taiwan, Pia Blaeser of Germany and Woojin Lee of South Korea.

Amit battles Plaeser first then Lee, Hsieh and Han.

The top three players in each group will advance to the 24-player knockout stage in the tournament, which offers a total prize fund of $93,400 with the champion getting a whopping $34,000.

Also seeing action in the tournament are Allison Fisher of Great Britain, Liu Sha-Sha of China, Akimi Kajitani of Japan, Angeline Magdalena Ticoalu of Indonesia and Wu Zhi-Ting of Taiwan (Group B); Chihiro Kawahara of Japan, Chen Ho-Yun of Taiwan, Karen Corr of Ireland, Claudia Von Rohr of Switzerland and Fan Yu-Hsuan of Taiwan (Group C); and Chow Chieh-Yu of Taiwan, Pan Xiao-Ting of China, Oliwia Czuprynska of Poland, Molrudee Kasemchaiyanan of New Zealand and Mou Shu-Feng of Taiwan (Group D).

The other players are Natalia Seroshtan of Russia, Ga-Young Kim of South Korea, Chen Chia-Han of Taiwan, Jennifer McCulla of Australia and Hung Meng-Hsia of Taiwan in Group F; Lin Yuan-Chun of Taiwan, Chen Si-Ming of China, Kristina Grim of Germany, Katarzyna Wesolowska of Poland and Kuo Szu-Ting of Taiwan in Group G; and Kelly Fisher of Great Britain, Wei Tzu-Chien of Taiwan, Lim Yun-Mi of South Korea, Veronika Ivanovskaia of Germany and Ho Hsin-Ju of Taiwan.