9 BIFF, 1 soldier killed in Maguindanao clash

Nine members of the Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and a member of the Philippine military died on Saturday night in a gunfight at Barangay Maitumaig, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao, the Philippine Army reported on Sunday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, cited body count for the five BIFF deaths and intelligence reports for the other four.

Encinas said a soldier was killed and another wounded in the clash.

He added that the BIFF terrorists whom the 64th Division Reconnaissance Company encountered and who numbered at least 50 were under the leadership of Imam Karialan.

The firefight happened at about 7:23 p.m. and lasted until midnight.

Philippine military units launched air strikes during the clash.

“We cannot determine if Karialan was there during the encounter but he released a statement confirming that his men were the ones who engaged in a firefight with our troops,” Encinas said.

“We have an ongoing pursuit operations in the area of the encounter,” he added.

The BIFF bandits were believed to be planning to harass an Armed Forces detachment in the area.