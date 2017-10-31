Tuesday, October 31, 2017
    9 bodies, 2 severed heads, found in Tokyo flat – reports

    Japanese police have found nine bodies, including two with their heads severed and dumped in a cool box, in a flat in the Tokyo suburbs, media reported on Tuesday.

    Police have arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who lives in the apartment in Zama, south of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.

    A police spokesman could not immediately confirm the reports.

    Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman and discovered a connection between her and Shiraishi.

    According to Jiji Press, police found the two heads inside a cool box at the entrance of the apartment on Monday before making the grisly discovery of the other bodies inside on Tuesday. AFP

    AFP/CC

