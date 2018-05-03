9-day campaign for candidates of village, youth council polls start on Friday

THE nine-day campaign period for the coming May 14 synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections will start this Friday, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In Resolution 10246, which sets the campaign period from May 4 to May 12, it also prohibits any donation or gift in cash or in kind, as well as appointing or using special policemen or confidential agents; construction or maintenance of barangay funded roads and bridges; appointment or hiring of new employees, creation of new positions, promotions, giving of salary increases, remuneration or privileges, among others.

Campaigning is prohibited on the eve of Election Day, May 13.

The election period is set from April 14 to May 21, during which the Comelec prohibits the alteration of precincts or establishment of new precincts; carrying of firearms or other deadly weapons; use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates; transfer of officers and employees in the civil service; and suspension of any elective local officer.

On Election Day, casting of votes in polling precincts will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Qualified to vote for the SK polls are duly registered Filipino citizens who are at least 15 but not more than 30 years of age as of the day of the election; a resident in the barangay for at least six months on Election Day; and not otherwise disqualified by law.

For barangay elections, one should be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of elections; must be a resident of the Philippines for at least one year and living in the barangay where he/she intends to vote, for at least six months immediately preceding barangay elections, and not otherwise disqualified by law.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez also said candidates for the upcoming elections would only be allowed to spend P5 per voter during the campaign period.

Jimenez also reminded candidates that campaign materials should only be posted in designated common poster areas as provided for in Article 23 of the Election Code of the Philippines.

The Election Code likewise prohibits the solicitation of votes or undertaking of any propaganda, on the day of election, for or against any candidate within the polling precinct. Electoral campaigns are strictly prohibited on the day of election because this may affect the decision of the voters.

The Comelec also reminded candidates to file their statements of election contributions and expenditures (SOCE), win or lose, not later than June 13, 2018, or risk being perpetually disqualified to hold public office.

The Campaign Finance Office (CFO) published on its website a list of candidates whom the Comelec has perpetually disqualified from holding public office because of repeated failure to file their SOCE after elections.

“We have always said that the Barangay is where the public directly experiences our government. Therefore, our frontline public officials must be sterling exemplars of upright, law-abiding citizens to the public whom they pledge to serve,” Jimenez said.

Section 14 or RA 7166 requires the filing of SOCE, and failure to do so prohibits winning candidates from entering upon the duties of their office until they have complied. Further, the commission of a second or subsequent failure to file the SOCE subjects the offender to perpetual disqualification to hold public office. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL