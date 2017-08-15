9 dead as UN bases come under twin attack in Mali

BAMAKO: Gunmen attacked two United Nations bases in Mali on Monday (Tuesday in Manila), killing a peacekeeper, a contractor and seven Malians, the UN said, in the latest attacks on its presence in the country. The Togolese peacekeeper and a Malian soldier were killed in an attack in the early morning in Douentza, in Mopti, according to a statement from the UN mission in the country. Hours later, six men toting guns and grenades drove up to the entrance of the UN mission’s camp in Timbuktu in northwestern Mali, the UN announced in a separate statement. They opened fire on Malian UN security guards, killing five of them, as well as a policeman and a civilian contractor whose nationality was not specified, the UN said in a separate statement. A UN source told Agence France-Presse six guards had been killed, but the statement said one was wounded but had not died. Two suspected jihadists were killed in the Douentza attack and six in Timbuktu. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence in a statement, stressing that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers “may constitute war crimes under international law.”