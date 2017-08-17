9 drug dealers nabbed in Pangasinan

Friday, August 18, 2017
    DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan: Seven drug pushers were arrested in buy-busts here and two others in a separate operation in Calasiao town on Wednesday night. Supt. Frank Ortiz, city police chief, identified the suspects as Timothy Gomez Siriban, alias Angel Locsin, a hairstylist in Bacayao Norte here; Abe Castro, of Barangay Amancoro in Binmaley town; Sara de Vera, a government employee from Mayombo; Modesto Mangandani of Poblacion Oeste; Renato dela Cruz of Careenan Street; Jimmy Danzil of Tambac District and Jonathan Aquino of Bacayao Norte. In Calasiao town, Teresa delos Santos of Mayombo District, Dagupan City; Jefferson Poserio, 25, of Sitio Parongking, Barangay San Miguel and Jason Gonzales Palma, 20, were also arrested. Seized from them were four sachets of shabu.

