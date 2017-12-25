9 drug suspects fall in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY: Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police operatives arrested nine suspected drug pushers, two of them students, and a member of the Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) from Calasiao town.

Supt. Franklin Ortiz, city police chief, identified the suspects as Alexander Lopez, Alvin Cercado, Mark Calulot, Marvin de Gracia, Jun Fernandez and Nestea Regacho, all residents of Barangay Herrero Perez, Dagupan; Raymundo Sinlao, POSO enforcer in Calasiao town; and Marvin Jay Obra of Barangay Babasit, Manaoag town, and his girlfriend Joana Aris of Barangay Sagud Bhaley in San Fabian town.

Obra and Aris are both criminology students in a Pangasinan university.

Ortiz said Cercado, Calulot, de Gracia, Fernandez, Regacho and Sinlao were caught in the act of sniffing shabu inside Lopez’s house that serves as a drug den on Friday night.

Police recovered more than 25 grams of shabu and drug paraphernalia from Lopez’s house.

Lopez has surrendered under Oplan Tokhang and pledged to stop selling and using prohibited drugs but continued his illegal drug activities.

Aris and Obra were arrested after selling two bundles of dried marijuana to a poseur-buyer for P500.