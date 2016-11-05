9 drug suspects nabbed in Antique

A High Value Target (HVT) in Iloilo City and eight others were arrested by the police during a buy-bust on Friday in a remote village in Tobias Fornier town in Antique province. Supt. Gilbert Gorero, spokesman for the Western Visayas Police Office, identified the arrested suspects as Bonie Gregori, 34, of Barangay Bakhaw in Manduriao, Iloilo City and the top HVT; Glen Pedrajas, 32; Robert Pedrajas, 25; Aquilino Pedrajas, 52; Arjie Eiman, 35; Johny Rapido, 45; Crisanto Morada 3rd, 38; Jonafe Tabio, 27 and Aquilino Pedrajas 3rd, 24. Confiscated from the arrested suspects were several heat sealed plastic sachets of shabu and P5,000 marked money.