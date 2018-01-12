9 former Zamboanga officials face graft raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to charge with graft before the Sandiganbayan nine former officials of Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of P9.4 million worth of heavy equipment in 2011.

In a statement on Friday, the Ombudsman said it found probable cause against former mayor Francisvic Villamero, along with then-Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) officers Roberto Sayson, Loreto Peñaranda, Rogelim Cabrales, Noe Gozalo, Ricardo Solis, Wilfredo David, Jovito Ondiano and Solomon Donor.

Also charged was Cesario Advincula Jr. who was then-president/chief executive officer of IVAN CARR industrial Supply and Construction, Inc.

The resolution alleged “there is evidence to prove that respondents conspired, with manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence, to rig the procurement process in order to award the contract to IVAN CARR. Taken together, the aforementioned irregularities undermined the principles of transparency and competitiveness in the bidding process.”

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman found the respondents administratively liable for grave misconduct and dismissed them from the service.

“They were meted out the accessory penalties of perpetual disqualification from re-employment in the government service, cancellation of eligibility and forfeiture of retirement benefits. In case of separation from the service, the penalty is convertible to a fine equivalent to their respective salaries for one year,” the statement said.