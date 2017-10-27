9 more fratmen linked to hazing death; 65 placed on lookout

A KEY witness in the death of a hazing victim identified nine more fraternity members who participated in the initiation rites as the Department of Justice (DoJ) widened its dragnet on alleged persons of interest in the case by placing 65 of them on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration.

In an affidavit he submitted to the DoJ, Mark Anthony Ventura said among those who took part in the fatal initiation by the Aegis Juris on Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student of the University of Santo

Tomas (UST), were:

1. Edric Pilapil

2. Zach Abulencia

3. Daniel Ragos

4. Dave Felix

5. Sam Cagalingan

6. Alex Cairo

7. Luis Kapulong

8. Kim Cyrill Roque

9. Ged Villanueva

Also included was a still unidentified female who was not a member of the Aegis Juris Fraternity but was identified as the companion of Alex Bose, another respondent.

Ventura, who was accepted into the Witness Protection Program (WPP) on Wednesday, admitted that he participated in the hazing of Castillo on September 16 at the fraternity library near UST.

He detailed what he and his fellow fraternity brothers did to Castillo who died after as a result of the injuries he suffered from the hazing.

On Thursday, UST law dean Nilo Divina and 64 others were placed on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration, according to a five-page memorandum of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre.

Aguirre said Divina was included in the watch list on the request of the parents of Castillo.

The law dean, considered one of the elders of Aegis Juris, is facing charges for murder, perjury, violation of the Anti-Hazing Law (Republic Act 8049) and obstruction of justice before the DoJ in connection with Castillo’s death. Divina denies the allegations.

‘Spirit of Remorse’

Divina said he trusted Ventura to tell the truth “in the spirit of remorse.”

“This only shows his commitment to ferret out the truth and bring to justice those who may be responsible. I hope that others will follow suit,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“As for my inclusion in the lookout bulletin, it is indeed unfortunate. It has become increasingly clear that I have no liability because I have no prior actual knowledge of the alleged hazing incident and I am not a party to any cover-up,” Divina said.

The UST law dean said that he would comply with whatever order the DoJ might issue.

“In fact, I just came from two overseas business trips. In both cases, I had to cut short my trip and adjust my schedule to be able to attend to Senate Committee and DoJ hearings,” he said.

“I am committed to fulfill my duties that require my presence. At the same time, I will not hesitate to challenge any act which transgresses my right,” he added.

Aside from Divina, also listed in the lookout bulletin were:

1.Alex Bose

2.Alex Cairo

3.Alexander Flores

4.Allan Christopher Agati

5.Alvin Dysangco

6.Arnel Bernardo

7.Arthur Capili

8.Arthur B. Capili

9.Arvin Balag

10.Alston Kevin Anarna

11.Cecilio Jimeno

12.Cesar “Mong” Gaba Dela Fuente

13.Cesar Ocampo Ona

14.Edzal Bert Canlas

15.Ferdinand Rogelio

16.Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan

17.Henry Pablo, Jr.

18.Jet Dela Peña Villaroman

19.Manuel Angelo Ventura III

20.Marvi Abo

21.Michael Vito

22.Niño Servanez

23.Axxel Munro Hipe

24.Brian Bangui

25.Cezar Tirol

26.Chuck Siazar

27.Daniel Ragos

28.Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo

29.Dave Felix

30.Edric Pilapil

31.Edwin C. Uy

32.Emmanuel Velasco

33.Gabriel Robeniol

34.Ged Villanueva

35.Henry Pablo Jr.

36.Jason Adolfo Robiños

37.John Paul Solano

38.Jose Miguel Salamat

39.Joshua Joriel Macabali

40.Karl Matthew Villanueva

41.Kim Cyrill Roque

42.Lennert Bryan Galicia

43.Leo Lalusis

44.Luis Kapulong

45.Manny Ventura

46.Mercelino Bagtang

47.Mhin Wei Chan

48.Michael Joseph G. Fernandez

49.Milfen Alvarado

50.Nathan Anarna

51.Oliver John Audrey Onofre

52.Oscar T. Ce

53. Paulino L. Yusi

54.Ralph Trangia

55.Ranie Santiago

56.Robin Ramos

57.Romeo Rivera Laboga

58.Ronald Cheng

59.RR Magbuhos

60.Sam Cagalingan

61.Vicente Garcia

62.William S. Merginie

63.Zach Abolencia/Zach Abulencia

64.Zimon Padro

Once placed on the lookout bulletin, individuals are not prevented from leaving the country but will have to secure permission from the DoJ.

On the watchlist are officials and members of the Aegis Juris fraternity and lawyers who figured in a chat group where they discussed plans of “cleaning” the evidence in Castillo’s fatal hazing.

The Manila Police District initially named 18 individuals as respondents in the criminal case filed before the DoJ.

‘Welcome development’

In a separate statement yesterday, the MPD said Ventura’s testimony was a “welcome development.”

“It is a welcome development, he said that he was present during the initiation rites,” said Supt. Erwin Margarejo, MPD spokesman.

“He is now under the Witness Protection Program of DOJ but it is up to his lawyer who knows the process, if he’d (Ventura) like to make a plea-bargain agreement,” Margarejo said.

“We still need to review his under-oath statement then we will be coordinating with the Department of Justice,” Margarejo added.

Margarejo said that some members of the Aegis Juris fraternity had submitted their counter affidavits on the initial supplementary complaint filed by lawyer Lorna Kapunan on behalf of the Castillo family.

The rest of the respondents have until October 30 to submit their counter affidavits on the same supplementary complaint, said Margarejo.

‘Relentless’

Also on Thursday, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri said Ventura’s testimony showed how his fellow fratmen were “relentless” in inflicting pain and injury on the victim.

“What they did were not symbolic acts of initiation into brotherhood or tests of character. Atio (Castillo) was a whole man before he underwent hazing, and came out of it a broken mass in pain,” Zubiri said in a text message.

“Each paddle whack, each punch and each candle wax drip had built into deathly blows from which no one could have emerged a whole person physically, emotionally and mentally,” said Zubiri.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, will resume the investigation on Castillo’s death on November 6.

“In any criminal investigation and trial, the details of the truth always add up to the credibility of a testimony. Ventura’s narration of events that led to Atio’s hazing to death has provided exactly that,” he said in another text message.

“Sadly, I can only imagine the mixed feelings of relief and agony that the victim’s parents are going through right now – how they hate to hear what they have wanted to know,” Lacson said.

Zubiri filed Resolution 504 on September 19 seeking an investigation into Castillo’s death. The senator and the victim’s father, Horacio Jr., were former grade school and high school classmates at the Colegio San Agustin.

“The pang of conscience is the thin line that separates men from beasts. Young Mark gives me hope because his young conscience made him tell the truth and free himself from the sinister code of silence to cover up the crime within the walls of the Aegis Juris den called the Library,” Zubiri said.

Lacson said: “The manner by which the initiation rites were conducted, both preliminary and final could shock even those who have experienced the same ordeal when they joined their own fraternities. It’s still a long way to go before justice is finally served though.”

“On the part of the Senate, particularly the committee on public order and illegal drugs, after consultation with the members, we have scheduled the third public hearing on Monday, November 6 to possibly wrap up the inquiry and introduce pertinent legislation to strengthen RA 8049 (Anti- hazing Law) with the end in view of avoiding future deaths or physical harm on young people like Atio Castillo III,” he added.

Ventura is the second Aegis Juris member to speak on Castillo’s killing, after John Paul Solano, a medical technologist not currently enrolled in UST.

WITH BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO, ASHLEY JOSE, ROSVEL DIAZ