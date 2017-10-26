9 more fratmen named in hazing death; Law dean, 64 others on watchlist

A KEY witness in the death of a hazing victim identified nine more fraternity members who participated in the initiation rites as the Department of Justice (DOJ) widened its dragnet on alleged persons of interest in the case by placing 65 of them, including a law dean, on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration.

In an affidavit he submitted to the DOJ, Mark Ventura said among those who took part in the fatal initiation by the Aegis Juris of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), were Edric Pilapil, Zach Abulencia, Daniel Ragos, Dave Felix, Sam Cagalingan, Alex Cairo, Luis Kapulong, Kim Cyrill Roque, and Ged Villanueva.

Also included is a still unnamed female who is not a member of the Aegis Juris Fraternity but who was identified as the companion of one Alex Bose.

Ventura, who applied to be placed under the Witness Protection Program (WPP), admitted that he participated in the hazing of Castillo on September 16 at the fraternity library near UST.

He detailed what he and his fellow fraternity brothers did to Castillo who died after as a result of the injuries he sustained from the hazing.

Meanwhile, UST law dean Nilo Divina and 64 others were placed on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration, according to a five-page memorandum of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre released on Thursday.

Aguirre said Divina was included in the watch list on request of the parents of Castillo.

The law dean, also a member of Aegis Juris, is facing charges for murder, perjury, violation of the Anti-Hazing Law (Republic Act 8049) and obstruction of justice before the Justice department in connection with Castillo’s death. Divina dismissed the accusations.

Aside from Divina, also listed in the lookout bulletin were:

1.Alex Bose

2.Alex Cairo

3.Alexander Flores

4.Allan Christopher Agati

5.Alvin Dysangco

6.Arnel Bernardo

7.Arthur Capili

8.Arthur B. Capili

9.Arvin Balag

10.Alston Kevin Anarna

11.Cecilio Jimeno

12.Cesar “Mong” Gaba Dela Fuente

13.Cesar Ocampo Ona

14.Edzal Bert Canlas

15.Ferdinand Rogelio

16.Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan

17.Henry Pablo, Jr.

18.Jet Dela Peña Villaroman

19.Manuel Angelo Ventura III

20.Marvi Abo

21.Michael Vito

22.Niño Servanez

23.Axxel Munro Hipe

24.Brian Bangui

25.Cezar Tirol

26.Chuck Siazar

27.Daniel Ragos

28.Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo

29.Dave Felix

30.Edric Pilapil

31.Edwin C. Uy

32.Emmanuel Velasco

33.Gabriel Robeniol

34.Ged Villanueva

35.Henry Pablo Jr.

36.Jason Adolfo Robiños

37.John Paul Solano

38.Jose Miguel Salamat

39.Joshua Joriel Macabali

40.Karl Matthew Villanueva

41.Kim Cyrill Roque

42.Lennert Bryan Galicia

43.Leo Lalusis

44.Luis Kapulong

45.Manny Ventura

46.Mercelino Bagtang

47.Mhin Wei Chan

48.Michael Joseph G. Fernandez

49.Milfen Alvarado

50.Nathan Anarna

51.Oliver John Audrey Onofre

52.Oscar T. Ce

53. Paulino L. Yusi

54.Ralph Trangia

55.Ranie Santiago

56.Robin Ramos

57.Romeo Rivera Laboga

58.Ronald Cheng

59.RR Magbuhos

60.Sam Cagalingan

61.Vicente Garcia

62.William S. Merginie

63.Zach Abolencia/Zach Abulencia

64.Zimon Padro

Once placed on the lookout bulletin, individuals are not prevented from leaving the country but will have to secure permission first from the Justice department.

Also on the list are officials and members of the Aegis Juris fraternity and lawyers who figured in a chat group where they seemed to discuss plans of “cleaning” the evidence in Castillo’s s fatal hazing.

The Manila Police District named 18 individuals as respondents in the criminal case filed before the Justice department. It is expected to be updated to include Divina and the 64 others. ROSVEL DIAZ

