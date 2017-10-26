Thursday, October 26, 2017
    9 more fratmen named in hazing death; Law dean, 64 others on watchlist

    By on Headlines

    A KEY witness in the death of a hazing victim identified nine more fraternity members who participated in the initiation rites as the Department of Justice (DOJ) widened its dragnet on alleged persons of interest in the case by placing 65 of them, including a law dean, on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration.

    In an affidavit he submitted to the DOJ, Mark Ventura said among those who took part in the fatal initiation by the Aegis Juris of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), were Edric Pilapil, Zach Abulencia, Daniel Ragos, Dave Felix, Sam Cagalingan, Alex Cairo, Luis Kapulong, Kim Cyrill Roque, and Ged Villanueva.

    Also included is a still unnamed female who is not a member of the Aegis Juris Fraternity but who was identified as the companion of one Alex Bose.

    Ventura, who applied to be placed under the Witness Protection Program (WPP), admitted that he participated in the hazing of Castillo on September 16 at the fraternity library near UST.

    He detailed what he and his fellow fraternity brothers did to Castillo who died after as a result of the injuries he sustained from the hazing.

    READ: 5th paddle killed Atio – DOJ chief

    Meanwhile, UST law dean Nilo Divina and 64 others were placed on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration, according to a five-page memorandum of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre released on Thursday.

    Aguirre said Divina was included in the watch list on request of the parents of Castillo.

    The law dean, also a member of Aegis Juris, is facing charges for murder, perjury, violation of the Anti-Hazing Law (Republic Act 8049) and obstruction of justice before the Justice department in connection with Castillo’s death.  Divina dismissed the accusations.

    Aside from Divina, also listed in the lookout bulletin were:

    1.Alex Bose
    2.Alex Cairo
    3.Alexander Flores
    4.Allan Christopher Agati
    5.Alvin Dysangco
    6.Arnel Bernardo
    7.Arthur Capili
    8.Arthur B. Capili
    9.Arvin Balag
    10.Alston Kevin Anarna
    11.Cecilio Jimeno
    12.Cesar “Mong” Gaba Dela Fuente
    13.Cesar Ocampo Ona
    14.Edzal Bert Canlas
    15.Ferdinand Rogelio
    16.Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan
    17.Henry Pablo, Jr.
    18.Jet Dela Peña Villaroman
    19.Manuel Angelo Ventura III
    20.Marvi Abo
    21.Michael Vito
    22.Niño Servanez
    23.Axxel Munro Hipe
    24.Brian Bangui
    25.Cezar Tirol
    26.Chuck Siazar
    27.Daniel Ragos
    28.Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo
    29.Dave Felix
    30.Edric Pilapil
    31.Edwin C. Uy
    32.Emmanuel Velasco
    33.Gabriel Robeniol
    34.Ged Villanueva
    35.Henry Pablo Jr.
    36.Jason Adolfo Robiños
    37.John Paul Solano
    38.Jose Miguel Salamat
    39.Joshua Joriel Macabali
    40.Karl Matthew Villanueva
    41.Kim Cyrill Roque
    42.Lennert Bryan Galicia
    43.Leo Lalusis
    44.Luis Kapulong
    45.Manny Ventura
    46.Mercelino Bagtang
    47.Mhin Wei Chan
    48.Michael Joseph G. Fernandez
    49.Milfen Alvarado
    50.Nathan Anarna
    51.Oliver John Audrey Onofre
    52.Oscar T. Ce
    53. Paulino L. Yusi
    54.Ralph Trangia
    55.Ranie Santiago
    56.Robin Ramos
    57.Romeo Rivera Laboga
    58.Ronald Cheng
    59.RR Magbuhos
    60.Sam Cagalingan
    61.Vicente Garcia
    62.William S. Merginie
    63.Zach Abolencia/Zach Abulencia
    64.Zimon Padro

    Once placed on the lookout bulletin, individuals are not prevented from leaving the country but will have to secure permission first from the Justice department.

    Also on the list are officials and members of the Aegis Juris fraternity and lawyers who figured in a chat group where they seemed to discuss plans of “cleaning” the evidence in Castillo’s s fatal hazing.

    The Manila Police District named 18 individuals as respondents in the criminal case filed before the Justice department. It is expected to be updated to include Divina and the 64 others. ROSVEL DIAZ

