9 more fratmen named in hazing death; Law dean, 64 others on watchlist

A KEY witness in the death of a hazing victim identified nine more fraternity members who participated in the initiation rites as the Department of Justice (DOJ) widened its dragnet on alleged persons of interest in the case by placing 65 of them, including a law dean, on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration.
In an affidavit he submitted to the DOJ, Mark Ventura said among those who took part in the fatal initiation by the Aegis Juris of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), were Edric Pilapil, Zach Abulencia, Daniel Ragos, Dave Felix, Sam Cagalingan, Alex Cairo, Luis Kapulong, Kim Cyrill Roque, and Ged Villanueva.
Also included is a still unnamed female who is not a member of the Aegis Juris Fraternity but who was identified as the companion of one Alex Bose.
Ventura, who applied to be placed under the Witness Protection Program (WPP), admitted that he participated in the hazing of Castillo on September 16 at the fraternity library near UST.
He detailed what he and his fellow fraternity brothers did to Castillo who died after as a result of the injuries he sustained from the hazing.
Meanwhile, UST law dean Nilo Divina and 64 others were placed on the lookout bulletin of the Bureau of Immigration, according to a five-page memorandum of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre released on Thursday.
Aguirre said Divina was included in the watch list on request of the parents of Castillo.
The law dean, also a member of Aegis Juris, is facing charges for murder, perjury, violation of the Anti-Hazing Law (Republic Act 8049) and obstruction of justice before the Justice department in connection with Castillo’s death. Divina dismissed the accusations.
Aside from Divina, also listed in the lookout bulletin were:
1.Alex Bose
2.Alex Cairo
3.Alexander Flores
4.Allan Christopher Agati
5.Alvin Dysangco
6.Arnel Bernardo
7.Arthur Capili
8.Arthur B. Capili
9.Arvin Balag
10.Alston Kevin Anarna
11.Cecilio Jimeno
12.Cesar “Mong” Gaba Dela Fuente
13.Cesar Ocampo Ona
14.Edzal Bert Canlas
15.Ferdinand Rogelio
16.Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan
17.Henry Pablo, Jr.
18.Jet Dela Peña Villaroman
19.Manuel Angelo Ventura III
20.Marvi Abo
21.Michael Vito
22.Niño Servanez
23.Axxel Munro Hipe
24.Brian Bangui
25.Cezar Tirol
26.Chuck Siazar
27.Daniel Ragos
28.Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo
29.Dave Felix
30.Edric Pilapil
31.Edwin C. Uy
32.Emmanuel Velasco
33.Gabriel Robeniol
34.Ged Villanueva
35.Henry Pablo Jr.
36.Jason Adolfo Robiños
37.John Paul Solano
38.Jose Miguel Salamat
39.Joshua Joriel Macabali
40.Karl Matthew Villanueva
41.Kim Cyrill Roque
42.Lennert Bryan Galicia
43.Leo Lalusis
44.Luis Kapulong
45.Manny Ventura
46.Mercelino Bagtang
47.Mhin Wei Chan
48.Michael Joseph G. Fernandez
49.Milfen Alvarado
50.Nathan Anarna
51.Oliver John Audrey Onofre
52.Oscar T. Ce
53. Paulino L. Yusi
54.Ralph Trangia
55.Ranie Santiago
56.Robin Ramos
57.Romeo Rivera Laboga
58.Ronald Cheng
59.RR Magbuhos
60.Sam Cagalingan
61.Vicente Garcia
62.William S. Merginie
63.Zach Abolencia/Zach Abulencia
64.Zimon Padro
Once placed on the lookout bulletin, individuals are not prevented from leaving the country but will have to secure permission first from the Justice department.
Also on the list are officials and members of the Aegis Juris fraternity and lawyers who figured in a chat group where they seemed to discuss plans of “cleaning” the evidence in Castillo’s s fatal hazing.
The Manila Police District named 18 individuals as respondents in the criminal case filed before the Justice department. It is expected to be updated to include Divina and the 64 others. ROSVEL DIAZ
