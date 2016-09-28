9-hour power outage hits Ifugao, Vizcaya today

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: A nine-hour power interruption from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be experienced this Thursday in the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Ifugao, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said.

Lilibeth Gaydowen, NGCP public relations officer for North Luzon, said the power cut in Ifugao will give way to the annual preventive maintenance and testing of its distributing unit in Lagawe sub-station.

The maintenance and testing will affect Nueva Vizcaya’s distributing unit in Solano sub-station.

The interruptions will also affect the towns of Lamut, Lagawe, Hingyon, Banaue, Mayayao, Hungduan, Tinoc and Asipulo, all in Ifugao.

The towns of Villaverde, Diadi, Quezon, Solano and Bagabag in Nueva Vizcaya will suffer from the brownout.

“We will exert all efforts to restore power transmission service as scheduled or even earlier,” Gaydowen said.

On September 22, an 11-hour power outage resulting from maintenance work also hit the two provinces.