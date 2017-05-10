9 House members join PDP-Laban

Nine members of the House of Representatives were sworn in Wednesday as members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Five of the lawmakers were from the Liberal Party — Bataan first district Rep. Geraldine Roman, North Cotabato second district Rep. Nancy Catamco, Quezon City second district Rep. Winston Castelo, Quezon City fifth district Rep. Alfred Vargas and Lanao del Sur first district Rep. Ansaruddin Adiong.

The others were Camiguin Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo of Lakas-CMD, Masbate third district Rep. Scott Davies-Lanete, Zamboanga del Sur first district Rep. Divina Grace Yu of the Nationalist People’s Coalition and Sulu second district Rep. Munir Arbison of the Nacionalista Party.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said the PDP-Laban has “more or less 121 members at the House.

“I joined the PDP-Laban because I want to show my support to the President…I want to help the President and this administration to succeed,” Roman said.

Vargas echoed Roman.

“We would like to be part of this historic journey in transforming our country into a great one…and the little way that we could do to realize this noble objective is to support the legislative agenda of the President and Speaker Alvarez,” he said. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO