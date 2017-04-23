9 individuals face graft case over fertilizer procurement

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case at the Sandiganbayan against nine individuals in connection with the alleged anomalous procurement of liquid fertilizers in 2004.

Named respondents were Rodolfo Guieb, who was identified in the charge sheet as then-provincial agricultural officer of the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Office No. IV (Southern Luzon), and former Regional Executive Director Dennis Araullo.

Also named respondents were Marina Sula, Theresita Samson, Lorna Ramirez, Renato Ornopia, Cherry Ann Kilapkilap, Amalia Soriano and Luzviminda Castro who were identified in the charge sheet as then-incorporators of the Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka Foundation Inc. (MAMFI).

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer III Rachel Cariaga-Favila of the Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet that Guieb and Araullo, were allegedly “conspiring with” Sula, Samson, Ramirez, Ornopia, Kilapkilap, Soriano and Castro, and gave “unwarranted benefits, privilege and advantage to MAMFI, including” the said then-incorporators.

A contract or transaction was allegedly entered into with MAMFI in the government’s behalf for the purchase of 3,240 bottles of Fertigrow Liquid Fertilizer, and payment thereof in the amount of P1,500 per bottle or a total of P4.86 million was allegedly caused, “despite the absence of a public bidding in the procurement process and failure of MAMFI to meet the mandated requirements specified in Commission on Audit Circular No. 96-003 to be considered as an accredited non-governmental organization and allowed to implement any project of the government.”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for the respondents’ provisional liberty.