9 injured in Quezon accident

GUINAYANGAN, Quezon: Nine persons, most of them engineers, were injured after the van they were riding fell on a cliff on Wednesday night in Barangay Bagong Silang of this town, police said. Quezon Police director, Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, identified the injured as Ramil Tan, 44; Jerold Regis, 22; Christopher Emmanuel Agorto, 27; Christopher Santos, 25; Ace Agustin, 26; Devorah Moskito, 30; Yhella Miraran, 29; John Paulo Leyva, 35 and Daniel Leyva (driver), all from Quezon City. Report said they were traversing Quirino Highway from Manila going to Naga City when the driver lost control of the van that went straight to a cliff under the bridge. The passengers, including the driver sustained minor injuries and were brought to St. Peter General Hospital.

Belly M. Otordoz