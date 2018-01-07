9 Islamist extremists, 1 soldier killed in Maguindanao encounter

TEN people were killed in an encounter on Saturday night between members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and government troops who were conducting security operations in Maguindanao, the military said on Sunday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID), said five of the nine BIFF men killed were based on body count while the remaining four were culled from intelligence reports.

Encinas said an unidentified soldier was also killed while another was wounded in the gunbattle at Barangay Maitumaig, Datu Unsay.

He said the BIFF group encountered by the 64th Division Reconnaisance Company was under the faction of Imam Karialan who had about 50 members.

The firefight happened at about 7:23 p.m. on Saturday and lasted until midnight when military units also launched air and artillery fire missions in support of the troops who were fighting the Islamist extremists.

“We cannot determine if Karialan was there during the encounter but he released a statement confirming that his men were the ones who engaged our troopers,” Encinas said.

“We have ongoing pursuit operations in the area of the encounter,” he added.

Encinas also said that the scene of the battle was in an unpopulated area of Maitumaig village. DEMPSEY REYES