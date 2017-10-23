9 killed in south Yemen attack on military base

ADEN: Four Yemeni soldiers and five assailants were killed in an attack on a military base in the southern province of Abyan on Monday, a security source said. A car rigged with explosives carrying five men pulled up to a military base in the district of Mudiya in Abyan, the source told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity. Four men wearing explosive belts ran out of the car and towards the base, but were all shot dead before they could detonate, the source said. The vehicle then exploded outside of the base, killing the driver and four soldiers from a UAE-backed contingent in the Yemeni army. Nine soldiers were also wounded. Yemen’s southern provinces, including Abyan, are the site of a long-running US drone war against Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch.

AFP