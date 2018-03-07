9 lawmakers get CA nod as Armed Forces reserve officers

THE Commission on Appointments (CA), composed of legislators from the Senate and House of Representatives, on Wednesday approved the appointments of nine fellow lawmakers as reserve officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The Committee on National Defense, chaired by Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd approved the nomination to the rank of Colonel of the following reservists:

* Lt.Col. Pantaleon Alvarez, Phil. Marines (Reserve);

* Lt.Col. Lorna Regina “Loren” Legarda, Phil. Airforce (Reserve);

* Lt.Col. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, Phil. Army (Reserve);

* Lt.Col. Rodolfo Farinas, Judge Advocate General Service, (Reserve);

* Lt.Col. Roy Loyola, Phil. Army (Reserve);

* Lt.Col. Joel Mayo Almario, Phil. Airforce (Reserve);

* Lt.Col. Gwendolyn Garcia, Phil. Army (Reserve);

* Lt.Col. Bai Sandra Sema, Phil. Army (Reserve)

Alvarez is currently the Speaker while Farinas is House majority floor leader. Loyola, Almario, Garcia, and Sema represent their districts in Cavite (5th District), Davao Oriental (2nd District), Cebu (3rd District), and Maguindanao (1st) respectively.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson sponsored Legarda’s confirmation. “When brains and beauty combine in a person’s well-being, it may be difficult not to take notice, especially when she speaks on matters and issues closest to her heart: environment.”

“With our nominee’s outstanding record as a topnotch senator, environmental champion, indigenous peoples advocate, peacebuilder, and a lot more, I’ll bet my bottom peso that no one would disagree to the observations made by one of the country’s finest magazines,” he said.

“She has remained committed to pursuing excellence, as shown by her impressive academic background back from her early school days up until the time when she graduated at the top of her class at the National Defense College of the Philippines with Master’s Degree in National Security Administration, which earned her the rank of Lieutenant Colonel,” Lacson said.

The following are the sources of reservists: Basic and Advance ROTC graduates, Basic Citizen Military Training (BCMT) graduates, Professionals/Degree Holders (with or without Professional Regulation Commission License), Graduates of MNSA at NDCP, key and technical personnel of government and private utilities and companies, elected/appointed government officials, incorporated Officers (retired military personnel), and deserving NCOs (noncommissioned officers) of the AFP.

Elected officials or presidential appointees who intend to join the reserve force must submit the following Comelec (Commission on Elections) Certificate and Certificate of Canvass (CoC) for elected Official/ Appointment Order from the President for appointed official, affidavit of non-pending case duly notarized, and results of drug test, and neurological exam, among others.

They also undergo commissioning to the AFP’s reserve force through AFP Circular 03.

Incumbent politicians such as Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, who was also promoted to Colonel, are among the reserve officers of the AFP. BERNADETTE TAMAYO