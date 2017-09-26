9 NPA ‘bomb experts’ surrender

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Nine communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels trained to fabricate and detonate powerful roadside bombs particularly the improvised explosive device (IED) surrendered to the military with their firearms in Sultan Kudarat. The nine NPA guerrillas yielded to officials of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Malegdeg of Senator Ninoy Aquino town. They admitted they were supposed to plant IEDs along the Sultan Kudarat highway. They turned over six newly-assembled IEDs, subversive documents, medical supplies and lists of traders from whom they were to collect revolutionary tax or protection money. Their identities were temporarily withheld pending the grant of security clearances to protect their relatives from the ire of leaders in the NPA’s Guerilla Front 73.