9 Pinoys off to World Pool Series – Grand Finale

Nine veteran Filipino cue masters will be next competing in the prestigious World Pool Series – Grand Finale beginning on Wednesday at the Steinway Billiards in Astoria, New York.

Leading the star-studded Philippine delegation are World Games gold medalist Carlo Biado and two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo in the World Pool-Billiard Association event which offers ranking points and $14,000 to the champion and $7,500 to the runner-up.

Joining Biado and Orcollo in the tournament are equally talented players Warren Kiamco, Alex Pagulayan, Johann Chua, Raymond Faraon, Jeffrey Ignacio, Jeffrey De Luna and Lee Vann Corteza.

The tournament was originally set on September 28 to October 1 but the organizing committee opted to move it to the new dates “due to several extenuating circumstances”

“We are really sorry for the inconvenience this date change might cause some players. There were about three big events that came up and they clashed with our event and it’s really affecting the entries of players,” said World Pool Series founder and multi-world champion Darren Appleton in a statement.

“I understand that some players will not be happy but this change is best for the majority of players. Having it after the US Open we believe will be better for a wider range of players and bring more world class players from Asia and the rest of the world also and will help assemble a world class field,” he added.

Meanwhile, De Luna bowed out of contention in the 42nd Annual US Open 9-Ball Championship held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia in US.

De Luna blasted four-time World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Thorsten Hohmann of Germany in the quarterfinals but suffered a close 10-11 loss to reigning world No. 1 Chang Jung Lin of Taiwan in the semifinals.

Scotland’s Jayson Shaw pocketed the top honors and the $40,000 top purse after beating Klenti Kaci of Albania in the championship round.