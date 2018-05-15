9 policemen, 6 army arrested for violating gun ban

NINE police personnel and six members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines were arrested for carrying firearms while not on official duty, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde. They are among 1,310 people arrested nationwide from April 14 to 6 a.m. of May 14. The PNP also seized 1,139 assorted firearms. Albayalde said the policemen are exempted from the gun ban only during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections period if they are on official duty. PNP records also showed that 24 government and elected officials as well as 25 security guards have been arrested for violation of the Comelec gun ban, but their identities were not disclosed to the media. The gun ban that is in effect until May 21 cancels the permission to carry, mission orders that authorize them to carry firearms outside of their home or place of work.