9 policemen arrested for carrying firearms despite gun ban

NINE policemen were arrested nationwide for carrying firearms while off duty, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde Monday morning.

Policemen are exempted from the gun ban implemented on April 14 for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (village and youth) elections but will have to be on duty to be allowed to carry firearms.

Albayalde also said that there were six members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) who were arrested for violating the gun ban.

Also arrested were 24 government and elected officials and 25 security guards. They were not identified.

They are part of the 1,310 persons who were arrested nationwide from April 14 to today, Monday, as of 6 a.m.

The PNP has recovered a total of 1,139 assorted firearms in this period.

The gun ban cancels the permission to carry, mission orders, or authorize to carry firearms outside of a policeman’s home or place of work.

The gun ban is enforced until May 21. ROY NARRA