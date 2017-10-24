9 PSL tankers bag MOS plum in Buccaneer Invitational

Nine Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts were declared Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) in their respective age groups in the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Heading the list were Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy (boys’ 9-10), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College (girls’ 11-12) and Aubrey Tom of International Learning School-Cainta (girls’ 9-10) who broke records in their favorites events.

Dula established new records in the100m butterfly (1:15.58) and 100m backstroke (1:17.64) while Mojdeh smashed the records in the 50m butterfly (31.49), 100m butterfly (1:07.85) and 100m Individual Medley (1:12.41).

Tom nailed new records in the 100m IM (1:15.53) and 200m freestyle (2:30.09).

The other MOS recipients were Our Lady of Fatima University tanker Arbeen Miguel Thruelen (boys’ 11-12), Richelle Anne Callera (girls’ 8-under), Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 8-under), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-under), Kyla Soguilon (girls’ 11-12) and Triza Tabamo (girls’ 9-10).

The Filipino tankers won the overall championship title with 34 golds, 19 silvers and 21 bronzes.

“Everybody just performed amazingly. It was our goal from day one since we arrived in Tokyo. The goal was to win the overall championship title and the swimmers delivered their best. I’m so happy with the outcome of our campaign here,” said Papa.

The Philippine Embassy in Japan headed by Deputy Chief of Mission Eduardo Manez congratulated the delegation led by PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.