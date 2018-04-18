9 senators sign draft report on Dengvaxia with Aquino raps

NINE senators signed the draft Blue Ribbon committee report on the Dengvaxia controversy recommending the filing of graft cases against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd and two of his Cabinet officials, Senate insiders disclosed on Tuesday.

Senators Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, Manny Pacquiao and Grace Poe were the latest to sign the report, which was presented to the members of the Senate media last week by Sen. Richard Gordon, the chairman of the committee.

The report was signed on Monday by Senate Majority Floor Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd, and Sens. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Gregorio Honasan, Nancy Binay, Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Gordon.

Gordon, in the report, accused Aquino and former Cabinet Budget secretary Florencio Abad, and Health secretary Janette Garin as primary conspirators.

The report said the officials must be held criminally liable and prosecuted for the tragedy, damage, and possible deaths caused by the use of Dengvaxia, the world first-ever anti-dengue vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur.

With the report now getting the signatures of majority of the members of the blue ribbon panel, it is ready for filing at the Senate plenary once Congress resumes session in May.

According to the source, Poe signed the report with reservation while Gatchalian put some marginal notes indicating his reservations and amendments.

Senators Leila de Lima and Panfilo Lacson have expressed their disinterest in signing the draft report of the committee, saying that it was just Gordon’s attack on Aquino.

De Lima said the report was Gordon’s personal political manifesto demonizing Aquino and his administration.

“The Gordon Report is as malicious as it is pre-ordained. It is made-to-order in accordance with Gordon’s political agenda,” de Lima said in a handwritten statement.

De lima said that like other Gordon’s so-called legislative investigations, the Dengvaxia hearings were as much a farce as they were a political witchhunt.

She said she would not be surprised if only a few Senators would sign it.

Lacson, for his part, said that he has no intention of signing Gordon’s report which was based on the Senator’s personal views.

Lacson said he did not attend a single hearing on Dengvaxia but was closely monitoring the proceedings from his office.

The senator admitted that even then he had reservations on the outcome of the investigation because of Gordon’s prejudgment, which was too obvious to ignore.

“He was directing the investigation to suit the outcome that he had desired from the very start,” Lacson said, referring to Gordon. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA