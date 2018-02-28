9-year-old vaccine recipient fights for life

A nine-year-old boy who was inoculated with Dengvaxia vaccine six months ago is now fighting for his life at the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center.

The grade three pupil from Tondo, Manila received the anti-dengue vaccine on August 30, 2017 under the anti-dengue immunization program of the Department of Health.

The boy’s aunt, Jonalyn Estandarte, said her nephew has not been infected with the dengue virus before he got the Dengvaxia shot at their barangay (village) health center.

Estandarte described her nephew as an active child thus she was surprised when he suddenly fell ill Sunday night.

The boy was taken to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo when he complained of a headache and started vomiting. He was transferred to the Hospital ng Maynila when his condition worsened.

The Dengvaxia monitoring team of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) proceeded to the hospital after being contacted by the patient’s relative.

Dante Jimenez, chairman of the VACC, visited the boy but did not see the patient because he had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Jenina Danao of the Department of Pediatrics said initial findings showed that the patient was suffering from acute encephalitis.

“When the patient arrived, he was vomiting. We also observed changes in his behavior which could be signs of infection on the brain,” Danao told The Manila Times.

She said the boy could not recognize her aunt.

“He was looking for his Mama (mother),” Danao added.

Estandarte said she could not contact the boy’s mother who is working in Jordan.

Jimenez said the case of the nine-year-old boy was similar to the cases of other children who have been inoculated with Dengvaxia.

He reiterated his appeal for President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of emergency in the three regions where the anti-dengue immunization program was implemented. This, he explained, would ensure that recipients of the anti-dengue vaccine are given sufficient medical care.

Jimenez said state of emergency should be declared in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon).