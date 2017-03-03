9-yr-old boy evades abduction in Bataan

MARIVELES, Bataan: A mother reported the foiled kidnapping of her 9-year-old son on his way to school here on Thursday noon after the boy punched his abductor in the face. The mother, 45, said her Grade 3 son told her a man wearing a bonnet alighted from a black van and grabbed him while he and two schoolmates were walking to school. He managed to escape after punching his abductor in the face and fled. She said her son told her that there were other children inside the van who were crying. The incident was witnessed by Patricio Aligue, a barber, whose shop is adjacent to the site of abduction who said he saw the van following the children and a bonnet-wearing man came out and snatched the boy who managed to escape. He confirmed there were other children inside the van. Bataan police director Senior Supt. Benjamin Silo Jr. said he has directed Supt. Crizaldy Conde, Mariveles police chief, to investigate and gather additional data for possible identification and arrest of the suspect.

Ernie B. Esconde