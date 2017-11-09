More than 90 killed in Vietnam’s deadliest typhoon in years

DANANG, Vietnam: More than 90 people have perished in floods and landslides unleashed in Vietnam by Typhoon Damrey, one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in years. The typhoon made landfall on Saturday, blowing off roofs and submerging huge swathes of Vietnam’s south-central coast, including outside the city of Danang where leaders are gathering for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Floods, landslides and boat accidents have killed 91 people so far, the government said Thursday. As authorities began releasing water from swollen dams, search efforts are ongoing for 23 others reported missing. More than 120,000 houses and 250,000 hectares of farmland were damaged in the storm, according to the country’s disaster management authority. With the floodwater receding, local authorities and residents were busy clearing out debris and tidying up the city on Thursday for a scheduled visit from the spouses of APEC leaders.

AFP