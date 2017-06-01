90 lawmakers inspect Luzon roads

At least 90 lawmakers are joining a North Luzon Highway inspection trip with stops at tourist destinations.

A statement released by the Press and Public Bureau of the House of Representatives announced that the working travel expedition to the country’s roads and highways, vital infrastructure and installations scheduled for June 1 to 6 will be headed by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte to “ensure the maximum benefit, comfort and safety of the Filipino people.”

The North Luzon Inspection Trip, with stops in La Union, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Ifugao, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Baguio City, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan and Pampanga, is a sequel to the House members’ Western and Eastern Nautical Highway Expedition held from March 17 to 27.

This expedition checked on the status of roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) ports and facilities, roads and highways and infrastructure, among others.

The North Luzon Inspection Trip kicked off on Thursday morning, with the first stop at Agoo, La Union for the oath-taking of mayors as new members of the ruling party PDP-Laban.

The lawmakers will then proceed to Thunderbird Resort in San Fernando, La Union before proceeding to Vitalis, Santiago, Ilocos Sur by nighttime.

Spotted in the first batch of lawmakers who participated in the inspection included Rey Umali of Oriental Mindoro, Cesar Sarmiento of Catanduanes, Rodito and Mylene Albano of Isabela and Davao City, Rimpy Bondoc of Pampanga, Nancy Catamco of North Cotabato, Eileen Ermita-Buhain of Batangas and Aurelio Gonzales of Pampanga.

Friday morning will be for going around Vigan, and then they will be off to Laoag, Ilocos Norte by lunchtime.

The lunch break will be followed by a trip to San Dunes before ending the day in Hannah’s resort in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

By Saturday morning, the lawmakers will proceed to San Pablo, Isabela before going to Banaue after lunch to spend the night there.

The lawmakers will be having breakfast at the Rice Terraces on Sunday and will be off to Bayombong, Nueva Viscaya for lunch.

They will then make a stop at the Ambuklao Hydroelectric Plant before embarking on a journey to Baguio City, the summer capital of the Philippines.

Dinner will then be served at Speaker’s Cottage in Baguio City.

On Monday, the lawmakers will be off to Bonuan, Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

After having lunch, they will go to Manaoag Church, then in Subic, Olongapo by the afternoon for yachting or cruise and stay there for a night.

Tuesday morning will then be marked with a trip to Las Casas, Bagac, Bataan before settling in at Fontana Resort by late afternoon.

“House leaders are expected to identify areas in North Luzon where vital infrastructure and road signs are most needed. They will also inspect the connectivity of road networks and the feasibility of using existing government installations for better public service,” the statement read.

It said lawmakers are aware that there were recent road accidents in Luzon, so the more they want to know what infrastructure are needed to make travel safe and convenient to the people.

“The expedition will determine what other infrastructure are needed to boost development in North Luzon such as tourism infrastructure, among others. It will also determine if the basic needs of the regular commuter are met such as accessible, wide and convenient roads,” the statement said.

The lawmakers will be joined in by government agencies in their caravan. These people include officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, Philippine National Police and the Philippine Ports Authority.