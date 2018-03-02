90 unlicensed firearms surrendered in Maguindanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Some 90 unregistered and high-powered guns were surrendered by civilians from the towns of Parang, Barira, Matanog and Buldon in Maguindanao as security forces and local government units intensify their campaign against loose firearms. Mayor Abolais Manalao of Buldon led the turnover ceremony before the military and police officers with Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) on Tuesday. Manalao said the firearms were from families involved in rido, or clan war. In exchange, the gun owners would receive a head of a cow per unit of firearm surrendered. The cows come from the ARMM and the local government. The ARMM’s Regional Reconciliation and Unification Commission recorded a total of 588 cases of rido in the region from 2012 to 2018. Maguindanao has recorded 273 cases, 54 of which remain unsettled. In August 2017, Buldon has been declared rido-free.