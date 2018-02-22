Thursday, February 22, 2018
    900 passengers unloaded from MRT3

    HUNDREDS of passengers were unloaded on Wednesday morning when a northbound train of the Metro Rail Transit-3 was hit by electrical failure, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said.

    “A northbound train unloaded at Guadalupe station due to electrical failure in our motor, diagnostic panel failure and defective air-conditioning unit at 8:40 A.M. today,” the DoTr said.

    “One cause of the above-mentioned failures is worn-out train components,” it added.

    The defective train was pulled out and sent to the depot for repair.


    On Feb 8, 800 passengers were also offloaded when a northbound train was hit by electrical problem.

