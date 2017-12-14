900 people evacuated in Misamis Oriental as rain from ‘Urduja’ triggers floods, landslides

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: About 900 persons were evacuated to safer grounds in Misamis Oriental on Thursday as incessant rains spawned by Tropical Depression “Urduja” triggered flash floods and landslides in the province.

The Provincial Disaster Risk, Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that a flash flood in Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental prompted local authorities to evacuate about 204 households to the town’s covered court.

Francisco Dy, Jr., PDRRMO head, said that five houses made of light materials were also destroyed by the floodwaters in Lagonglong while another house in Balingasag was destroyed due to landslide.

According to Dy, the main bridge in Balingasag highway was now opened to commuters after it was temporarily closed when a crack was noticed on the bridge and its approach caved in due to rising floodwaters.

He said that disaster officials were keenly monitoring the town of Balingasag, Medina, Gingoog City, and Magsaysay, all flood prone towns east of Misamis Oriental.

Dy said that the city of El Salvador and the towns of Claveria, Opol, and Initao, all in the province’s west coast, were also on the PDRRMO’s watchlist.

Dy said that no one was reported injured as disaster officials continued to conduct rapid assessment of possible damage caused by the downpour over the last 12 hours.

He said that the provincial government, in coordination with the local government units, has raised the alarm for residents along riverbanks and landslide-prone areas to take precautionary measures.

The local weather bureau station in Misamis Oriental reported on Thursday that the province was not on the path of Urduja but the continued rain in Northern Mindanao was precipitated by the tropical storm.

Local weather officials said that was expected to make landfall in Samar on the eastern seaboard of the Visayas on Saturday or Sunday.