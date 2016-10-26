9,000 policemen to guard cemeteries

THE National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy almost 10,000 policemen to guard cemeteries and vital installations in Metro Manila during the commemoration of All Saints’ Day.

The deployment of 9,533 police personnel will start on Saturday.

NCRPO Director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde said these policemen will secure cemeteries, bus terminals, airports and seaports, churches and places of worship, tourist destinations, vital installations and places of convergence.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP), local government units (LGUs) and volunteer groups will serve as augmentation and force multipliers “to ensure a safe, secure and orderly observance of UNDAS 2016,” Abayalde said in a statement.

The NCRPO chief directed all district directors, chiefs of police and station commanders to closely coordinate with other agencies and intensify their intelligence and counter-intelligence operations to prevent acts of criminality.

Road safety marshalls will also be deployed along the routes to and from cemeteries.

“Beat Patrollers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts will secure community key areas, places of convergence, vital and financial installations to preempt terroristic activities,” Abayalde said.

The Manila Police District (MPD), he noted, will have its hands full because more than two million people are expected to visit the four biggest cemeteries in the region — Manila North Cemetery, Manila South Cemetery, La Loma Cemetery and Chinese Cemetery.

Albayalde said bladed weapons, flammable materials, liquors, wine and other alcoholic beverages, gardening tools, loud speakers and gaming cards will not be allowed inside cemeteries.

The public was urged to be vigilant and to report suspicious persons and activities to Police Assistance Desks in 99 cemeteries and nearest police stations.

Abayalde reminded those who will travel to the provinces to secure their respective homes, unplug electrical appliances and make sure that all points of entry are locked.

Tight security

MPD chief Supt. Joel Coronel said 2,450 police officers will be deployed to the four biggest cemeteries in Manila.

Beginning October 29, the MPD will step up foot and mobile patrols all over the city to prevent criminals from taking advantage of the holidays.

Security will be tight around the cemeteries.

“We are going to secure all these four big major cemeteries here in Manila, in coordination with the city government, we will start clearing all obstructions in these cemeteries,” Coronel said.

The MMDA has started its clean-up drive Tuesday at the Manila North Cemetery where personnel trimmed trees and grass.