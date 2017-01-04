‘90s kicks get modern reboot

Behind every shoe is a story. More than just trusty footwears, shoes have with them stories of pop culture from the time they were incarnated.

Such is the case for Adidas’ Tubular shoes. First released in the early ‘90s, Tubular is a first of its kind.

“Tubular is a 1991 footwear. It’s called tubular because a wearer can pump it up to a certain height. It’s like a tire. It is the first ever footwear with where you can customize the outsole height by pumping it,” Jen Dacasin, Adidas Philippines’ brand manager told The Manila Times.

Now, Adidas, having a penchant for telling the stories behind its shoes, shares the story of this ‘90s shoes through an exhibit at POV by Commonwealth in SM Aura.

“Adidas thought it is very timely to put Tubular on exhibit because the brand just released a global campaign that pays homage to this model,” Dacasin added.

The shoe line’s exhibit covers the many varieties of the fashion forward shoe—ranging from high-cut, mid-cut and low-cut.

Staging Tubular’s story, Adidas dressed the space in an industrial-urban manner—on the walls hang photographs that portray the timeline of Tubular’s development from the ‘90s until present.

Adidas believes in adding a progressive element to its classic shoes like Tubular. Dacasin said by reviving designs and launching campaigns like this, the brand creates a “new classic” for the current generation.

“We revived the Tubular so the generation who loves sneakers now will have something to call their own when they grow up.” Dacasin noted.

To make the brand more relatable to the Filipino market, the exhibit space featured local artists and photographers as well as local ambassadors who set trends in Manila’s local fashion scene.

POV by Commonwealth’s Tubular exhibit will run until the third week of January.