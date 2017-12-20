91 Davao farmers will be home for Christmas

AFTER staying for nearly two months in Metro Manila to join other sectors in ventilating their grievances against the government, 91 farmers from the Davao region in Mindanao in southern Philippines are now on their way home for Christmas.

Acting Secretary John Castriciones of the Department of Agrarian Reform attributed the success of a send-off ceremony for the farmers on Monday to the teamwork of DAR officials, employees, other concerned agencies and the local government of Quezon City.

The formal send-off of the Mindanao farmers was realized five days after Castriciones formally assumed as DAR acting secretary.

Before they commenced their journey home, the farmer leaders and members got the chance to meet and talk with top Agrarian officials to whom they made known their demands.

Among the demands was issuance of an installation order for the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) of the Tagum Development Corp. (Tadeco) in the province of Davao del Norte.

Castriciones assured the farmers that the DAR will immediately look into their demands and directed the field operations and legal services units of the department to fast-track resolution of the appeal for the issuance of the installation order.

The new DAR chief said the Duterte administration is accelerating the process of releasing certificates of land ownership awards (CLOAs) of the ARBs and the provision of support programs and services.

The office of Quezon City ViceMayor Joy Belmonte took care of food packs and boxes of bottled water needed by the Mindanao farmers for their long journey home.

The farmers also received scholarship certificates from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority through the office of Deputy Director Diosdado Padilla.

Despite the heavy rains on Monday, the dismantling of the tents and camps previously set up by the farmers in front of the DAR central office went on.

The farmers left Quezon City around 10 p.m. on Monday.