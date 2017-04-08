92 killed since relaunch of drug war – PNP stats

A TOTAL of 92 drug suspects have been killed and more than 7,000 others were arrested since the Philippine

National Police (PNP) relaunched the government’s war on drugs in March this year, police data showed.

PNP records from March to April 7 revealed that in 4,542 operations, 14 died in Metro Manila, 36 in Central Luzon, 11 in Southern Tagalog, one each in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley, two in Bicol, one in Western Visayas, six in Central Visayas, and five in Eastern Visayas; Three in Zamboanga Peninsula, two in Northern Mindanao, two in the Davao region, four in Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and General Santos City); two in Caraga and two in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Metro Manila had the most number of anti-drug operations, at 693. During police anti-drug operations, a policeman was killed and four others were wounded, the PNP said.

At least 7,281 people involved in drugs were arrested. Metro Manila had the most arrests, with 1,506.

In the relaunched drug war operation dubbed “Tokhang Revisited,” records showed that a total of 391,236 persons were visited by authorities.

Bicol region had the most visits with 71,463, followed by Cagayan Valley with 55,604 and Northern Mindanao with 55,584. A total of 66,803 drugs users surrendered to authorities.

On March 6, 2017, the PNP relaunched its anti-drugs arm called the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), with PNP Chief Ronald de la Rosa vowing that the war on drugs would be more extensive, aggressive and well-coordinated.

De la Rosa said the PNP was also aiming for “less-bloody if not bloodless” operations as every police sting should be well-coordinated not only with barangay (village) officials but also with the religious sector.

The PNP-DEG has a counter-intelligence section embedded in its intelligence division to provide a fully functional internal disciplinary mechanism against lapses and abuses.

This was an offshoot of the kidnap-slay of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, who was “arrested” in Pampanga under the guise of an anti-drug operation and was later killed at Camp Crame in Quezon City, the home of the PNP.