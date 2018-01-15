94.98% of Filipinos trust PCSO

PCSO’s Customer Satisfaction rating is at 94.98 p ercent and it is expected to grow further under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The survey was conducted in 2016. The rating rose from 86.51 percent in 2015.

Duterte was inaugurated as President in June 2016.

“Naniniwala kami na mas lumakas pa ang kumpiyansa at tiwala ng mamamayan sa PCSO sa taong 2017 dahil napakalaki ang mga pagbabagong nangyayari bunsod na rin ng mantra ng Pangulo na palawakin at pasiglahin ang paglikom ng pondo para sa libreng medical services ng gobyerno para sa mamamayan lalong-lalo na sa kapus-palad nating mga kababayan (We believe that the confidence and trust of the people in us strengthened because the occurring changes are great that is also due to the mantra of the President to widen and enhance the collection of funds for the free medical services of the government for the people most especially the unfortunate),” PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan proudly stated.

Because of PCSO’s P52.9B earnings in 2017, the number of Filipino recipients also tremendously increased especially for the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) of the agency. Patients with kidney problems, cancer, and other illnesses queue daily for the IMAP for their medicines, hospitalization and surgical operations.

“Sa PCSO, panalo ang mamamayan at asahan niyo po na mas lalong pagbubutihin pa natin ang serbisyong kawanggawa (In PCSO, the people prevail and anticipate that we will better our charity service),” Balutan said.

The Board of Directors is under the leadership of Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz.

Based on record, PCSO requested the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) to conduct the survey in 2015 pursuant to Republic Act 9485, or the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007. The law aims to elevate the service and quality of all agencies of the government.

In the January-December 2015 survey, 430 customers imparted their reactions toward IMAP which accumulated a result of 4.05 which falls under the satisfactory category. It was conducted in 11 PCSO branches.

The said survey became the basis to include the reaction of winners of the Lotto, Keno, Sweepstakes and STL in the succeeding survey.

“Medyo atat na kami sa survey result ng 2017 na isinagawa mula Enero hanggang Hunyo (We are eager for the survey result of 2017 conducted from January to June),” Balutan said.

The survey encompassed the PCSO Main Office located at Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City, Lung Center of the Philippines, and nine PCSO branches. The survey focused on IMAP, especially the walk-in winners of Lotto, Keno, and Sweepstakes as well as recipients of medical assistance.

Walk-in clients were the only participants of the survey to ensure a face-to-face interview.

Balutan said that the results of the 2017 survey by DAP is highly anticipated.

“Kumpiyansa tayo na mas umangat pa ang rating. Hintayin po natin ang paglabas nitong unang yugto ng taon (We are confident that the rating increased. Let’s wait for its release on the first quarter of the year),” Balutan said.

PCSO REPORTORIAL TEAM