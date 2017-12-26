940 customers listed in power retail market – WESM

The number of customers enrolled in the open access scheme of the electricity retail market reached 940 in November, the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC) said.

In a report, PEMC listed 862 contestable customers with an average monthly peak demand of 1 megawatt (MW) and 78 with an average monthly peak demand of between 750 kilowatts (kWh) and 999 kWh that joined the retail competition and open access (RCOA) system.

Listed contestable customers have a 23-percent energy share in the market, while distribution utilities (DUs) and bulk users have the remaining 77 percent.

A total of 744 contestable customers have switched to sourcing their power supply from DUs to retail-electricity suppliers (RES).

Contestable customers can choose the electricity supplier they want to fulfill their energy requirements under the RCOA system.

Effective spot settlement price in the power retail market for November is P3.208 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The scheme also has 45 retail metering-services providers (RMSP), 28 RES, local RES and suppliers of last resort (SOLR).

Among participating retail suppliers, MPower has 293 customers, or 31.2 percent of the total number of recorded contestable customers. It is followed by Aboitiz Energy Solutions, with 165 customers (17.6 percent); Trans-Asia, 84 (8.9 percent); San Miguel Electric Corp., 78 (8.3 percent); AdventEnergy, 70 (7.4 percent); and DirectPower Services, 36 (3.8 percent).

The Supreme Court is yet to decide on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)’s motion to lift its temporary restraining order (TRO) on the RCOA system in February.

The High Court issued the TRO after the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, San Beda College Alabang Inc., Ateneo de Manila University and Riverbanks Development Corp. petitioned to halt its implementation.

The petitioners argued that Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, does not impose a mandatory switch for customers to obtain their power supply from a DU to a RES.

In a bid to overturn the ruling, the Department of Energy (DoE) released two circulars that it will submit to the SC.

The first circular calls for the voluntary participation of customers with an average demand of at least 750 kilowatts (kW) in the retail market. The second also calls for their voluntary participation in the retail market by June 2018 or an earlier date specified by the ERC, but lowered the consumption threshold from 749kW to 500kW.

PEMC was incorporated in 2003 as a non-stock, non-profit corporation upon the initiative of the DoE. It has representatives from various sectors of the power industry to be the governance arm of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).