97 electric coops hurdle NEA assessment

Ninety-seven electric cooperatives (ECs), or 80 percent of the 121 ECs in the country, were given Category A status, according to results of the 2016 EC Overall Assessment Performance by the state-run National Electrification Administration (NEA).

The performance rating is 80 percent based on Key Performance Standards (KPS) and 20 percent on Electric Cooperatives Classification (ECC).

The KPS covers 32 financial, institutional, technical and reportorial compliances indicators and standards, and the ECC with seven financially-driven standards and parameters including power accounts to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

“The results of the assessment attest to NEA’s successful campaign to make the ECs more operationally reliable to better serve their Member-Consumer-Owners (MCOs),” NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong said on Thursday.

“The NEA, together with the 121 ECs nationwide, is one with the thrust of President Duterte in intensifying rural development as a vital component of economic growth. To achieve this, we endeavor to institute more capacity-building programs for the ECs and activate local consumer groups that will help us sustain electrification at the grassroots level,” he said.

All ECs in the Western and Central Visayas and Caraga region have kept their “AAA” status, which was a result of “the ECs’ initiatives to consistently increase efficiencies on financial, institutional and technical areas of their operations.”

The number of AAA-rated ECs rose to 77 in 2016 from 70 in 2015. Sixty-nine ECs maintained their AAA status, while eight improved their rating to AAA from either AA, A, or B.

These eight ECs are the Pangasinan I Electric Cooperative, Benguet Electric Cooperative, First Laguna Electric Cooperative, Romblon Electric Cooperative, Camarines Norte Electric Cooperative, Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative and Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative.

Of the 77 ECs rated as AAA, 24 scored 100 points, namely Ilocos Sur Electric Cooperative, La Union Electric Cooperative, Cagayan I Electric Cooperative, Tarlac II Electric Cooperative, Nueva Ecija I Electric Cooperative, Nueva Ecija II Electric Cooperative– Area 1, Nueva Ecija II Electric Cooperative– Area 2, Pampanga Rural Electric Service Cooperative, Pampanga I Electric Cooperative, Peninsula Electric Cooperative, Iloilo II Electric Cooperative, Cebu II Electric Cooperative, Cebu III Electric Cooperative, Province of Siquijor Electric Cooperative, Bohol I Electric Cooperative, Bohol II Electric Cooperative, Leyte V Electric Cooperative, South Cotabato I Electric Cooperative, South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative, Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative, Siargao Electric Cooperative, Dinagat Island Electric Cooperative, Surigao del Sur I Electric Cooperative and Surigao del Sur II Electric Cooperative.

“As we congratulate the best performing ECs in the country, I wish to encourage them to sustain their operations, as well as address the pressing demand for lowering power rates,” Masongsong said.

He added that “the ECs must innovate and not allow their performance to retrogress, as it is through rural electrification that the Member-Consumer-Owners can begin to have access to social services and quality investment and jobs.”